Seattle weather: Drier week ahead after last week's rainfall
SEATTLE - A nice drying trend will start Tuesday across Western Washington, but temperatures will remain cool.
Showers wrapped up for most spots around the Puget Sound area Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly below average Tuesday afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
Brief break from Seattle rain
By the numbers:
This has been a very wet month so far. Seattle already has 4.54 inches of rain this month, which is about an inch above average up to this point.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
What's next:
The rest of the workweek will give us a mainly dry stretch. Breezy to gusty easterly gap winds are possible Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.
The next chance for rain hits over the weekend. However, there are no major storms in the forecast.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
WA baby hospitalized with botulism, leading to baby formula recall
Lenny Wilkens, legendary Seattle SuperSonics player and coach, dies at 88
Seattle to update street parking rates again — see what’s going up
Rad Power Bikes faces permanent closure at Seattle site
Seattle's SODO housing ordinance blocked after Port of Seattle wins lawsuit
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.