Seattle weather: Drier week ahead after last week's rainfall

The Brief A drying trend begins Tuesday across Western Washington, with showers ending and temperatures slightly below average under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Seattle has received 4.54 inches of rain this month, about an inch above average; the rest of the workweek will be mainly dry. Breezy easterly winds are possible Wednesday, with the next chance of rain over the weekend, but no major storms are expected.



A nice drying trend will start Tuesday across Western Washington, but temperatures will remain cool.

Showers wrapped up for most spots around the Puget Sound area Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly below average Tuesday afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Brief break from Seattle rain

By the numbers:

This has been a very wet month so far. Seattle already has 4.54 inches of rain this month, which is about an inch above average up to this point.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The rest of the workweek will give us a mainly dry stretch. Breezy to gusty easterly gap winds are possible Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

The next chance for rain hits over the weekend. However, there are no major storms in the forecast.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

