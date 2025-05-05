Seattle weather: Sunshine and summer temperatures Tuesday

The Brief Tuesday will be the warmest day of the year so far, with highs peaking in the upper 70s to the low 80s! Winds will pick up in the morning, and clouds should roll in by the evening.



A beautiful sunny day with plenty of blue and warmer temperatures across the Pacific Northwest.

A beautiful sunny day with plenty of blue and warmer temperatures across the Pacific Northwest.

Temperatures warmed up nicely into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. It was well above the seasonal average for this day of May.

Winds will start to pick up Tuesday morning from the east through the Cascades. This is due to offshore flow from high pressure moving east of Washington, which will in turn warm our afternoon temperatures.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the year so far, with highs peaking in the upper 70s to the low 80s.

Mostly sunny skies Tuesday, but clouds will start to increase by the evening. Mostly cloudy Wednesday as a weak trough moves through, bringing cooler temperatures and a slight chance of showers. Skies will clear out on Thursday and temperatures will warm back up by the end of the week.

Mostly sunny skies Tuesday, but clouds will start to increase by the evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

