Seattle weather: Temperatures in 90s return for next workweek

Morning clouds lingered across much of western Washington today before sunshine increased during the afternoon. Temperatures stayed seasonably comfortable, reaching the mid-70s in Seattle and providing pleasant conditions for outdoor activities around the city.

Tomorrow, an upper-level ridge will begin to strengthen over the Pacific Northwest, allowing temperatures to warm into the low 80s. Sunshine will dominate the forecast after a few morning clouds, and dry weather will continue across the region.

Weather conditions stay sunny and dry while Seattle experiences midsummer heat. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The warming trend will accelerate early next week. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s Monday before peaking in the low to mid 90s Tuesday and remaining in the upper 80s Wednesday. Tuesday will be a Weather Alert Day as hot temperatures combine with dry conditions and elevated fire danger.

Heat impacts on health

People in the area should plan ahead for the heat by staying hydrated, limiting strenuous outdoor activity during the warmest part of the day, and checking on vulnerable friends and family members.

Weather impacts may include elevated fire danger as Seattle nears 90 degrees. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will ease back into the upper 70s by Thursday, but dry conditions are expected to continue. While a few long-range forecast models suggest the possibility of very light showers next weekend, confidence remains low and no significant rainfall is currently expected.

Weather conditions turn significantly hotter by Tuesday as Seattle exceeds 90 degrees. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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