Seattle weather: Blue skies and mild to start the weekend

The Brief The sunshine continues across western Washington on Saturday, though it will be breezy at times. Skies remain dry through the weekend, though showers could move in early next week.



April has been a great month to enjoy the sunshine and warmth as we've seen several days above average. So far this month, we've seen 4 days of 70 degrees or warmer, with more on the way next week.

So far this month, we've seen 4 days reaching 70 degrees or warmer.

We will enjoy more sunshine again on Saturday. Onshore flow will increase cooling our temperatures just a both tomorrow. By Sunday, we'll see more cloud cover with highs back in the lower 60s.

We will enjoy more blue skies on Saturday. Onshore flow will cool temperatures slightly. Expand

Winds will be breezy at times on Saturday. Wind gusts will be between 25-30 mph.

Breezy winds at times this weekend with gusts 25-30 mph.

Skies remain dry through the weekend. A chance of light rain returns Monday evening, with slightly better chances on Tuesday. The sunshine and warmth will return by the middle of next week.

A slight cool down is forecast for the weekend with light rain by early next week.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

