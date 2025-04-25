Seattle weather: Warm, sunny weekend kickoff

The Brief A high-pressure system continues to keep western Washington warm. Seattle is currently outpacing the average number of 70-degree days for this time of year. Residents will have a nice weekend start before a couple of days of cloudy, scattered rain returns.



Western Washington will see a mix of sunshine and high clouds on Friday with high temperatures in the low 70s.

If you liked Thursday, you’re going to like Friday. High pressure will stay over the Pacific Northwest today. Western Washington will see a few more high clouds, but highs should still make it into the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

It will be warm and sunny Friday with high clouds in the mix. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Is Seattle having a warm spring?

Seattle has had four 70-degree days so far in 2025. The 30-year average is two days, so we are ahead of the game for this time of year.

Seattle has had four 70-degree days so far in 2025, with another one on the way Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Weather conditions for the Seattle Mariners game

The Seattle Mariners are taking on the Miami Marlins tonight at T-Mobile Park. It will be a perfect night for baseball with temps in the upper 60s at first pitch.

It will be warm and mostly sunny for first pitch at Friday night's Mariners game. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A low pressure system off the coast of California will bring clouds and showers to Oregon and California, but Washington is far enough north to see minimal impacts. Instead, the weekend will be nice, just a bit cooler, with more clouds on Sunday.

A low pressure system off the coast of California will spin rain and clouds into Oregon and California. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A weak system will bring light showers to the area Monday night into Tuesday.

High pressure will take over again on Wednesday and Thursday with warming temperatures.

It will be warm and mainly dry the next 7 days across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this report comes from the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.

