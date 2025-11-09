Seattle weather: chance of rain to start the work week

What a day today! We enjoyed a dry, mild day with some of the warmest temperatures since early October. We warmed to 63 degrees today, which was just 1 degree off the record for today.

Sunday's high was just 1 degree shy of the record for this date.

Coming off a dry weekend, a weak front will slide through overnight tonight and Monday. Parts of our region will see light rain along the front. Rainfall totals will generally be light around the Puget Sound, with higher totals possible in the Cascades and Olympics.

A weak front will slide through on Monday with light rain possible in spots.

While temperatures will be cooler on Monday, they will still be slightly above average.

A weak front will cool off afternoon highs a few degrees.

An unsettled week ahead with a few chances of light rain mixed with a dry day on Tuesday. Heavier rain and mountain snow return by next weekend.