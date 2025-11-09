Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Chance of Rain to Start the Work Week

By
Published  November 9, 2025 8:19pm PST
Seattle weather: chance of rain to start the work week

FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your work week forecast.

Seattle - What a day today!  We enjoyed a dry, mild day with some of the warmest temperatures since early October. We warmed to 63 degrees today, which was just 1 degree off the record for today.

Coming off a dry weekend, a weak front will slide through overnight tonight and Monday.  Parts of our region will see light rain along the front.  Rainfall totals will generally be light around the Puget Sound, with higher totals possible in the Cascades and Olympics. 

While temperatures will be cooler on Monday, they will still be slightly above average. 

An unsettled week ahead with a few chances of light rain mixed with a dry day on Tuesday.  Heavier rain and mountain snow return by next weekend. 

