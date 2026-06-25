Seattle weather: Cloudy, highs in the 60s and 70s Thursday

The Brief Cooler weather returns Thursday as clouds increase and rain spreads inland across Western Washington. Showers, breezy conditions and a slight chance of thunderstorms are expected Friday into Saturday, with highs falling into the 60s and 70s. Friday's Egypt vs. Iran World Cup match could start under drier skies, though showers are expected earlier in the day.



Onshore flow returns for Thursday, bringing more clouds and cooler temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies Thursday for western Washington and highs will be a good 15-10 degrees cooler. Shower chances return along the coast by midday and into the afternoon, moving further inland by the evening hours. Showers will become more widespread Thursday night into Friday.

Onshore flow returns for Thursday, bringing more clouds and cooler temperatures.

What's next:

Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s and 70s, which will be below average for this time of year. Central Washington will still be warm, reaching the upper 80s with high fire danger.

Highs Tuesday will be in the 60s and 70s, which will be below average for this time of year. (FOX 13 Seattle)

World Cup Forecast

It will be a wet start to the day Friday, but we could see drier skies by the time the game starts. The Egypt vs Iran game kicks off at 8pm, with highs in the 60s and potentially cloud breaks.

It will be a wet start to the day Friday, but we could see drier skies by the time the game starts. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Our next frontal system moves through Friday into Saturday, bringing cooler temperatures, showers and breezy winds. We could see a rumble of thunder on Friday, especially in the afternoon through the evening hours. We start to see drier conditions into Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and the mid to upper 60s. That pattern continues into early next week with mostly dry skies and below average temperatures.

Our next frontal system moves through Friday into Saturday, bringing cooler temperatures, showers and breezy winds.

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