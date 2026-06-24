Seattle weather: Cooler pattern takes hold on Thursday

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The Brief Wednesday saw variable inland temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s alongside weak mountain thunderstorms, while the coast cooled earlier into the upper 60s and low 70s due to a marine air push. Thursday brings a sharp shift to cooler, gray weather with highs in the low 70s and evening showers, while central and eastern Washington face elevated fire conditions under a Fire Weather Watch. Friday and Saturday will be unsettled and much cooler with highs in the mid-60s, breezy conditions, periodic showers, and potential afternoon thunderstorms, before weather conditions improve early next week.



We closely watched how the heat unfolded today, and temperatures ended up highly dependent on timing and cloud breaks. Many inland areas were expected to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s, while the coast cooled earlier thanks to a push of marine air, holding in the upper 60s to low 70s. There was notable variability through the afternoon.

Conditions also became a bit more interesting in the mountains, where weak thunderstorms were forecast to develop in the Cascades and Olympics this afternoon and tonight. A few isolated rumbles and brief downpours were possible, though most lowland areas stayed dry. For today’s FIFA match, it was a hot and energetic setup with sizzling temperatures for players and fans alike.

Seattle weather becomes unsettled Thursday as showers develop after sunset. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cooldown to end the week

Much cooler air moves in on Thursday, dropping highs into the low 70s for many spots. Skies turn grayer and darker overall, with increasing cloud cover and showers developing after dark. It will feel noticeably more unsettled compared to recent warm and sunny stretches.

A Fire Weather Watch remains in place for central and eastern Washington due to low relative humidity and gusty winds, raising concerns for elevated fire conditions. The cool-down marks a sharp shift toward a more active and unsettled pattern heading into the end of the week.

Seattle weather brings scattered showers Thursday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers into the weekend

Friday turns even cooler with highs in the mid 60s, plus breezy conditions and periodic showers. There is also a chance of weak thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, as the system remains somewhat unstable. The Friday FIFA match will feel significantly cooler with on-and-off rain chances compared to today’s heat.

Saturday stays unsettled with scattered showers and mid 60s highs. Sunday looks a bit improved with fewer showers and more sun breaks, though clouds will still be around. Monday trends partly sunny with a stray shower possible, while Tuesday looks drier overall with a return to drier, calmer conditions.

Seattle weather keeps skies unsettled with mid 60s highs this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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