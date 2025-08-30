Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Cloudy & Cooler Start to Holiday Weekend

By
Published  August 30, 2025 6:20pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has the latest forecast

Seattle - A disturbance off the coast of Washington will continue to push clouds inland overnight and early Sunday.  There is a slight chance of a light shower before sunbreaks take over in the afternoon. 

Another cloudy start to Sunday around Western Washington.

Morning clouds will greet us on Sunday with more sunshine by the afternoon. 

The weather is looking great for the Sounders' HUGE match against Inter Miami and Lumen Field!  Grab your shades as clouds are forecast to clear in time for the game with comfortable highs in the upper 70s. 

Decreasing clouds and warmer for Sunday's Sounder's match.

Morning clouds will dissipate in time for Sunday's big Sounders match.

With more afternoon sunshine expected, highs will be warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s in the Puget Sound interior.  Hotter temperatures are forecast for east of the Cascades with a Heat Advisory going into effect Sunday at 1pm. 

Forecast highs around Western Washington on Sunday.

A disturbance off the coast will continue to push clouds inland Sunday morning.

While it was a cloudier and cooler start to the Labor Day weekend, we are forecast to see more sunshine and warmth later in the week. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle metro area.

Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures are ahead later in the week.

