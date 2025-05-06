Seattle weather: Cooler, cloudy with a chance of showers

The Brief Tuesday was the warmest day of 2025 so far in western Washington. Onshore flow will increase on Wednesday, helping to cool temperatures, and it will also be breezy behind the cold front in the late afternoon.



It was the warmest day of 2025 in the Pacific Northwest with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

It was the warmest day of 2025 around the Pacific Northwest with highs in the 70s and low 80s. A few high clouds have started to stream in this afternoon.

Temperatures felt more like summer compared to our typical spring day, highs peaked in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures felt more like summer compared to our typical spring day, highs peaked in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Clouds will continue to increase as our next upper-level trough starts to slide inland.

Clouds will continue to increase as our next upper level trough starts to slide inland.

The next upper-level trough will bring our next round of clouds and a chance of showers late tonight into Wednesday.

The next upper level trough will bring our next round of clouds and chance of showers late tonight into Wednesday.

Temperatures will take a hit with highs in the mid to low 60s, which is still around seasonal average, just cooler than today.

Temperatures will take a hit with highs in the mid to low 60s, which is still around seasonal average.

Onshore flow will increase on Wednesday, helping to cool temperatures, and it will also be breezy behind the cold front in the late afternoon.

Onshore flow will increase on Wednesday, helping to cool temperatures, and it will also be breezy behind the cold front in the late afternoon.

High pressure will start to build again Thursday and skies will begin to dry out through the first part of the weekend. Another system will slide into the PNW Sunday into Monday, bringing a few more showers and temperatures in the low 60s.

High pressure will start to build again Thursday and skies will begin to dry out into the weekend.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Claire Anderson and Ilona McCauley.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Dozens arrested after protests escalate at University of Washington in Seattle

Dashcam footage shows shocking 'road rage' hit-and-run on motorcyclist

Trump, Carney quibble over buying Canada: ‘Never say never’

Dozens arrested after protests escalate at University of Washington in Seattle

Jury selection for Bryan Kohberger trial: What both sides will likely look out for

Seattle police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run that killed mother

Inmate escapes police at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Jamie Tompkins claims Seattle police scandal was a setup. Here’s why

2 new trails connect Redmond transit station to King County park

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.