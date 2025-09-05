Seattle weather: One more warm day before cooler weekend

The Brief Seattle will experience smoky sunshine and warm temperatures on Friday, with air quality remaining in the "good" to "moderate" range despite nearby wildfires. Central and Eastern Washington are under an Air Quality Alert due to wildfire smoke, with many areas reaching "unhealthy" levels. The weekend in Washington State will be mostly dry with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, cooling temperatures into the low 70s by Sunday.



Morning clouds will be followed by smoky sunshine Friday afternoon in Seattle, with warm temperatures for one more day.

Clouds are tapering off this morning, and we’ll be seeing more sunshine, mixed with high level smoke, this afternoon. Air quality should stay in the "good" to "moderate" categories around the Puget Sound area.

Wildfires burning in WA

Big picture view:

A dozen large wildfires are burning east of the Cascades, and every Central and Eastern Washington county is under an Air Quality Alert, due to surface level wildfire smoke. Many spots will reach the "unhealthy" category east of the mountains.

We have a busy sports weekend in Washington State. While it looks more dry than wet in Seattle, we do have a chance of showers for the Huskies and Seahawks games.

What's next:

Saturday and Sunday bring a chance of thunderstorms and quick-hitting showers to the area. It will be more dry than wet in most spots. High temperatures will cool into the low 70s by Sunday and will stay cool through most of next week with a chance of showers each day.

