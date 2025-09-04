The Brief Smoke and haze are affecting air quality in western Washington, with moderate conditions near Puget Sound and worse near fires. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for central and eastern Washington; temperatures may be cooler due to smoke. Thunderstorms and showers are expected over the weekend, with possible lightning and sunbreaks on Saturday.



Haze and smoke blanketed the skies over western Washington again this afternoon, with high temperatures several degrees cooler because of the smoke.

This afternoon we saw air quality reports of mostly moderate conditions around the Puget Sound, but worse conditions closer to area fires. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for central and eastern Washington.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s again Friday, but temperatures may be impacted by the haziness. Mostly sunny skies are expected with the chance of thunderstorms along the southern cascades by the evening hours.

The smoke forecast remains moderate to heavy across the state in the upper atmosphere, making for filter sunshine. Smoke will stick around into the weekend as well.

Heading into the weekend, our next disturbance for western Washington will be overnight Friday into Saturday. Models are showing early morning showers on Saturday. Lightning will be possible, with afternoon sunbreaks. Thunderstorms are possible again Saturday evening for the mountains. More clouds a few scattered showers are possible Sunday.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

