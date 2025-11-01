Seattle Weather: A Drier End to the Weekend

A stubborn convergence continues to bring additional showers to parts of Western Washington. The Skykomish river near Gold Bar rose to about 15 feet earlier Saturday. Some minor flooding in pastures and low-lying roads is possible overnight into early Sunday.

Rainfall continued for much of Saturday on already saturated ground, leading to some stream and urban flooding. A flood watch will remain in effect overnight as additional showers will continue along the convergence zone.

The month of October has been good to us for some much-needed rain! We finished close to average with a total of 3.70" for the month. Most of the rain fell in just the last 8 days, totaling 2.64".

Post-frontal showers will be around overnight and early Sunday morning. A mainly dry afternoon is forecast for Sunday.

Just a reminder…. we get an extra hour of sleep tonight as our clocks will fall back tonight. The unsettled weather will continue into next week with more wind and rain.