Seattle weather: Dry with sunshine Friday, more spring-like conditions

The Brief Dry, mild weather continues Friday with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s across western Washington. Conditions look favorable for the Mariners game Friday night, with temps in the low 50s at first pitch. The weekend stays mostly dry, with rain returning late Sunday into Monday and possible mountain snow.



High pressure will continue to build on Friday, allowing for dry skies and mild temperatures with a few areas of patchy fog to start Friday.

High pressure will continue to build on Friday, allowing for dry skies, mild temperatures with a few areas of patchy to start Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will be a few degrees warmer on Friday, reaching the mid to upper 50s with nice afternoon sunshine.

Highs will be a few degrees warmer Friday, reaching the mid to upper 50s with nice afternoon sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Mariners game Friday will be another nice evening with more clouds into the later hours. Temperatures will be in the low 50s at first pitch and into the 40s by the end of the game.

The Mariners game Friday will be another nice evening with more clouds into the later hours. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

This weekend will be mostly dry with only a few showers late Sunday as our next system moves in from the northwest. Showers will return late Sunday into Monday with a few snowflakes in the mountain passes.

This weekend will be mostly dry with only a few later showers Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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