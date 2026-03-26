Seattle weather: Chilly mornings, mild afternoons ahead

The Brief High pressure is keeping Western Washington dry with chilly mornings and highs in the 50s, though fans at tonight’s Mariners opener should layer up for temperatures dropping into the 40s. A quiet, partly sunny weather stretch continues through Saturday before a slight chance of isolated showers returns Monday and Tuesday. Clouds increase early next week, leading to a more significant chance of rain arriving by Wednesday as the next weather system approaches.



A cold and crisp start to Thursday brought a bit of snow to the higher elevations, including Stevens Pass early this morning. While a weak warm front near the coast had a small chance of squeezing out a few light showers through the day, most of the region was expected to stay dry thanks to a stabilizing surface high pressure system.

If you’re heading to the Seattle Mariners home opener tonight, plan for a cold one—temperatures were forecast to fall back to the 40s after sunset, so layers will be key.

Seattle weather stays dry but cool, so plan for layers if you’re heading to the game. (FOX 13 Seattle)

That high pressure kept conditions mild and dry for your Thursday, with a mix of clouds and occasional sun breaks. Afternoon highs were predicted to land in the upper 40s to low 50s after a chilly start in the 30s.

Seattle weather keeps mornings brisk with patchy clouds and calm conditions. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Looking ahead to Friday, we begin a stretch of quieter weather with partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Mornings and evenings stay cold, with lows dipping into the 30s and daytime highs holding steady in the 50s.

Seattle weather remains cool with crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons. (FOX 13 Seattle)

That partly sunny pattern continues into Saturday before clouds begin increasing on Sunday. By Monday, we introduce a slight chance for an isolated shower, though some sunshine will still mix in.

Tuesday trends drier overall, but expect more clouds than sun. By Wednesday, the next system approaches, bringing another chance for showers back into the forecast.

Seattle weather turns a bit more unsettled early next week with increasing clouds and a few shower chances. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

Starting April 17th, Seattle sunsets will occur at or after 8:00 PM, marking a major seasonal shift toward longer, brighter evenings. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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