Seattle weather: Great weather for Mariners Opening Day

The Brief Western Washington will see a cool, partly cloudy Thursday with lingering morning showers and afternoon sunbreaks. Conditions are expected to be dry and calm for the Mariners’ home opener Thursday night, with temps around 50°F. Warmer, sunnier weather arrives Friday into the weekend before rain chances return late Sunday.



A cool start to the day Thursday with a few lingering showers, especially in the mountains and along the coast. Showers will dry out by the afternoon with nice sunbreaks.

A cool start to the day Thursday with a few lingering showers, especially in the mountains. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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Thursday will be in the low 50s, which will be slightly below seasonal average. Sunshine will be around for the afternoon along with calmer winds.

Thursday will in the low 50s, which will be slightly below seasonal average. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Conditions are looking great for Mariners Opening Day on Thursday evening. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures around 50 F for the first pitch at 7:10 p.m.

Conditions are looking great for the Mariners Home Open Thursday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High pressure will build Friday into the weekend bringing more sunshine and milder temperatures. We will see a few more clouds Sunday with showers returning later in the evening into Monday.

High pressure will build Friday into the weekend bringing more sunshine and milder temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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