Seattle weather: Mountain snow with lowland rain

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A cold front moved through Western Washington around the middle part of the day Wednesday, bringing scattered showers to the region and briefly increasing instability in the atmosphere.

That setup allowed for a few heavier showers, and in isolated spots we were watching for a lightning strike or even some small hail. Winds were breezy at times, but noticeably lighter compared to the stronger winds we dealt with Tuesday.

Mountain snow through Thursday morning

Big picture view:

Behind the cold front, attention turned to the development of a convergence zone later Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. These zones often focus moisture into a narrow band of heavier precipitation, and this one was expected to stretch from between Stevens Pass northward into the North Cascades.

Under the convergence zone, snowfall totals were forecast to reach between 6–12 inches in the higher elevations.

While that kind of snowfall is great news for ski resorts looking to extend the season, it also means travel through some of the mountain passes could become more challenging overnight. Stevens Pass, in particular, was expected to see the most impact, while Snoqualmie Pass or White Pass were likely better options for drivers traveling through the Cascades during the evening and overnight hours.

Seattle weather conditions could make pass travel more difficult overnight while Snoqualmie or White Pass may be better travel options. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Isolated rain-snow mix in the lowlands tonight

Later Wednesday night, there was also a small chance for what we affectionately call "chunky rain" in the lowlands — that mix of rain and wet snowflakes that occasionally shows up when colder air moves in behind a front. The best chance for this mix was mainly across the North Sound and the North Coast late at night into early Thursday morning. Even there, probabilities were fairly low, and no accumulation was expected anywhere in the Puget Sound lowlands.

By Thursday, skies were expected to turn partly sunny across much of Western Washington. Outside a possible early morning shower mainly around the North Sound, most areas were expected to stay dry through the day.

Seattle weather may also include a brief rain-snow mix late tonight mainly across the North Sound, though lowland accumulation is not expected. (FOX 13 Seattle)

That dry weather arrives just in time for the Mariners’ home opener Thursday evening at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM, and temperatures around that time will be near 50 degrees. Fans heading to the ballpark will want to bundle up, because once the sun sets, temperatures will cool quickly, making it feel pretty chilly by the later innings — but at least the weather should stay dry.

Looking ahead, Friday and Saturday both look quiet with dry weather and occasional sun breaks. Sunday should stay dry through much of the daytime, though showers may return to the north end by Sunday evening. Early next week brings the potential for a few light showers Monday, with another chance of showers lingering into Tuesday.

Seattle weather may bring light showers Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday as another weak system approaches. (FOX 13 Seattle)

And while spring officially arrived last week, warmer weather typically takes a little longer to settle into Western Washington. At the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the average first 70-degree day of the year happens around April 14th. Interestingly, exactly a year ago, March 25, is when Seattle reached its first 70-degree day last year in 2025.

So while we’re not quite there yet, history suggests that our first real taste of 70-degree warmth in Seattle weather may not be too far away.

Last year Seattle enjoyed its first 70-degree weather on March 25. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle weather may turn slightly wetter again by Sunday evening with light showers possible early next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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