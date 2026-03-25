Seattle weather: Scattered showers Wednesday, snow for north Cascades

The Brief Western Washington turns drier Wednesday after heavy rain, but scattered showers, breezy winds, and cooler temps will continue. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect, with 8–12 inches of snow expected in the North Cascades through early Thursday. Conditions improve late Thursday into the weekend with more sunshine and milder temperatures.



After a wet Tuesday, Wednesday will be much drier. The frontal sytem moved through Tuesday, but Wednesday will see post-frontal showers along with cooler air. A dry start to the day, but a round of showers will pass through the Puget Sound on Wednesday midday with snow returning to the mountains.

After a wet start on Tuesday, Wednesday will be much drier. Scattered showers will pass through the Puget Sound again midday Wednesday with snow returning to the mountains. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning for snow in the North Cascades. Snow totals between 8–12" are expected for areas like Stevens Pass and Mount Baker.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Wednesday will be a cooler day with a few scattered showers and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph and a possible rumble of thunder with an unstable atmosphere.

Wednesday will be a cooler day with a few scattered showers and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will linger early Thursday, but skies will dry out into the afternoon with more sunshine. High pressure builds to end the week, bringing more sunshine and milder temperatures into the weekend. A few showers are possible late Sunday with more rain returning into next week.

Showers will linger early Thursday, but skies will dry out into the afternoon with more sunshine.

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