Seattle weather: Blustery Night with winter weather in Cascades

The Brief Strong winds and heavy rain hit western Washington Tuesday, with gusts up to 60 mph and flooding during the morning commute. Wind advisories remain in effect, and mountain areas could see up to a foot of snow under a winter weather alert. Conditions improve later this week, with drier, warmer weather expected by the weekend.



After a very wet start to the day, afternoon and evening winds will be ramping up. A few coastal areas have already seen gusts over 60 mph, with most areas forecast to see wind gusts nearing 40-50 mph. A Wind Advisory will remain in effect till 6 p.m. Tuesday for the North Sound, while the coast remains under the advisory until Wednesday afternoon.

Gusty winds near 40-50 mph in some areas around Western Washington Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Flood Alerts

It was a very messy Tuesday morning commute. Periods of heavy rain made for lots of urban and street flooding. The heaviest rain now will be focused just east of the Cascade crest. Runoff from the excessive rainfall may lead to some additional flooding in these areas. The Yakima River continues to run very high with minor flooding threat through Wednesday.

The threat for heavy rain has moved east. The excessive rainfall will lead to some minor flooding. (FOX13 Seattle) Expand

What's next:

The heaviest rain around western Washington has ended, with scattered showers forecast now for the remainder of the evening. A convergence zone will develop around the King and Snohomish County area with more forecast there. Cooler air is also forecast to push in lowering snow levels. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Thursday with almost a foot of snow possible from Stevens Pass northward into the North Cascades.

Heavy rain ending with scattered showers into the evening.

The extended forecast is still tending nice for the opening day of the M’s season on Thursday. More springlike temperatures are forecast by the weekend with drier skies by the weekend.

Showers will linger Wednesday with highs only in the upper 40s.

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