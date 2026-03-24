Seattle weather: Wet start to Tuesday with breezy winds

The Brief Western Washington will see widespread rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds Tuesday, with advisories for coastal and northern areas. Winds could reach 40–50 mph in some areas, with cooler-than-normal temperatures through midweek. Conditions improve by Thursday with drier, sunnier weather expected into the weekend.



A wet start to the day Tuesday with widespread showers and snow in the higher elevations. Snow levels will start low around 3000' with a mix of rain and snow in the Cascade passes. Snow levels will start to rise to around 6000' later in the day and evening.

A wet start to the day Tuesday with widespread showers and snow in the higher elevations.

Wind Advisory

There is a Wind Advisory for the coast and the north interior on Tuesday for gusts between 40-50 mph. Winds will remain strong along the coast, continuing the advisory through Wednesday afternoon.

There is a Wind Advisory for the coast and the north interior Tuesday for gusts between 40-50 mph.

Winds will be gusty for all of western Washington Tuesday with the Puget Sound seeing gusts up to 40 mph as well.

Winds will be gusty for all of Western Washington Tuesday with the Puget Sound seeing gusts up to 40 mph as well.

Highs Tuesday will be a few degrees below seasonal average, only reaching the low to mid 50s.

Highs Tuesday will be a few degrees below seasonal average, only reaching the low to mid 50s.

What's next:

Showers will linger Wednesday with highs only in the upper 40s, then we will dry out for Thursday with milder temperatures. The Mariners home opener Thursday is looking dry with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. This could mean the roof is OPEN! Showers will be gone by Friday into the weekend for a more spring-like forecast.

Showers will linger Wednesday with highs only in the upper 40s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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