Seattle weather: Rain returns overnight Monday

The Brief The first spring storm will bring widespread rain and gusty winds starting after midnight, with gusts reaching 40–50 mph in the north interior and 30–40 mph in the central Puget Sound. Snow levels will drop to 5,000–6,000 feet, potentially causing urban roadway flooding and mountain pass dusting, though major river flooding is not expected. Showers may linger through Wednesday due to a convergence zone, but the region is forecast to dry out in time for a clear and mild Mariners opening day.



Overnight lows will not be as chilly tonight as clouds continue to increase throughout the evening. Most places will cool to near 40 degrees by early Tuesday morning.

Not as cool overnight with increasing clouds throughout the evening.

Seattle's first spring storm of the year

While we enjoyed a dry Monday afternoon and evening, clouds continued to increase ahead of our first Spring storm of the season. Rain will pick up shortly after midnight in the interior lowlands. Snow levels will begin to drop with a light dusting possible in some of our mountain passes. The main issues will be widespread rain and gusty winds in some spots.

Snow levels will be around 5,000 to 6,000 feet. We will see rivers rise a bit, but flooding is not expected. Urban flooding on roadways (big puddles) is possible at times during the morning commute.

Our first spring storm arrives early Tuesday morning with chances of rain and mountain snow.

Big picture view:

Winds begin calm to light late Monday, but are forecast to become gusty throughout Tuesday in some of the usual locations (Washington coast, north interior, Whidbey Island). In those areas, we could see 40–50 mph gusts. For most, in the central and south Puget Sound, it will just be a very wet and breezy day with gusts topping out in the 30–40 mph range.

Mainly calm winds tonight, but gusty by Tuesday afternoon.

What's next:

A convergence zone could bring additional showers and snow near Stevens Pass on Wednesday before the region begins to dry out again. Right now, Mariners' Opening Day is looking nice with drier skies and highs in the low 50s.

Lowland rain and mountain snow early in the week with a dry weekend ahead. (FOX13 Seattle)

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