Tuesday rain soaks western Washington, impacting traffic

The Brief Heavy rain and strong winds hit western Washington Tuesday, slowing commutes and causing widespread traffic delays. Ferry service between Port Townsend and Coupeville was suspended due to rough weather, and utility companies are monitoring for outages. Officials urge residents to be prepared for possible power disruptions as windy conditions continue.



If you dodged the rain on Tuesday, consider yourself lucky. Many found themselves soaked and stuck in major traffic jams across the Seattle area.

What they're saying:

The early downpour slowed down the morning rush and even tempted people to use an umbrella.

"I woke up this morning and I was expecting a Seattle rain. This is not like Seattle rain," Goutam said.

A truck splashes up a puddle of rainwater on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The traffic was terrible.

"It was horrible. Like I tried to go four different ways just to get downtown. Took me like 40 minutes to get here from Green Lake," DJ said.

Somewhere in Seattle, someone is saying, "This is spring."

The morning rush was tough, even off the highways. Washington State Ferries said the Port Townsend-Coupeville Route went out of service on Tuesday morning due to high winds and rough seas.

What's next:

Keeping the lights on is a concern when windy weather blows through. Puget Sound Energy said crews are ready.

"We're keeping an eye. There are some specific places in our service area that are definitely going to have some stronger winds through about 8 p.m. tonight. I'm thinking Island, Kitsap, Whatcom, and I want to say Skagit counties," spokesperson Gerald Tracy said.

Though some may say the rules in Seattle dictate "no umbrellas," it appears rules were meant to be broken.

People break out the umbrellas on the Seattle sidewalks on a rainy Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Whether dodging gurgling drain covers on the streets or zooming through the raindrops on a scooter, we aren't stopped by even a deluge of rain.

But some are ready for it to be over.

"Definitely. The sooner the better," Goutam said.

What you can do:

Puget Sound Energy said customers should always be prepared for inclement weather with emergency kits. PSE has a checklist you can find online.

We also checked in with several of the Parks and Recreation departments in our area when it comes to outdoor sports. Most told us they are operating normally. In Skagit County, officials said the wet weather has had an impact.

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