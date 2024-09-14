Seattle weather: Drying up by Sunday afternoon, warming Monday

After a damp Saturday, a few showers will linger into Sunday morning, but drier skies are expected by the afternoon. A brief break from the rain will last into Monday as a weak ridge of high pressure will build into western Washington.

After a damp Saturday, a few showers linger into Sunday morning, but drier by the afternoon.

Fans braved a damp and cool Apple Cup game at Lumen field on Saturday, but the Sounders' match is looking a bit drier. You will still need your sweatshirts as afternoon temperatures will only be in the low 60s.

The weather will be far better for Sunday's Sounders' match at Lumen Field.

A weak cold front will leave afternoon highs once again cooler than average, only in the low to mid 60s across our region.

Highs across Seattle and Western Washington will hover in the low to mid 60s.

It's looking like we have a good shot at seeing a nice Aurora display on Sunday night. Thankfully, the clouds look like they will cooperate and move out in time to see the light show! Remember to find a nice dark spot and, often times, you can catch the colors better through a camera lens, including your cell phone.

Clouds are forecast to clear out in time for Aurora to show up.

We get a short-lived break in the rain on Monday before another disturbance drops in on Tuesday with increasing rain by the afternoon and through Wednesday. While it has already felt like Fall, the official start of the season is only about 8 days away. Early signs show it might be a warmer start to the new season.

A brief break from the rain early in the week with showers back by Tuesday.

