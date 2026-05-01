Seattle weather: Few clouds with highs in the low 70s Friday
SEATTLE - On Friday, a weak front moves through the area, bringing a few more clouds and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler as well. Mostly sunny and partly sunny skies are expected through the afternoon.
A few more clouds are expected Friday as a weak front moves through the area.
Temperatures Friday will be a few degrees cooler compared to Thursday, but still in the low 70s and above average.
Temperatures Friday will be a few degrees cooler compared to Thursday, but still in the low 70s and above average.
What's next:
High pressure will continue to build into the Pacific Northwest from Sunday into Monday, peaking with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
High pressure will build into the Pacific Northwest from Sunday into Monday, peaking with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Looking Ahead:
Sunshine and above-average temperatures will stick around through the extended forecast. Highs will drop back to the mid to low 70s by Tuesday, which will make for a sunny and nice rest of the week. No rain is in the forecast for the first week of May.
Sunshine and above average temperatures will stick around through the extended forecast.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the National Weather Service and the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.