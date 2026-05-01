Seattle weather: Few clouds with highs in the low 70s Friday

The Brief A weak front brings a few clouds Friday, with slightly cooler but still warm temperatures in the low 70s. Warmer weather builds into the weekend, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s by Sunday and Monday. Dry, sunny conditions are expected to continue through the first week of May with no rain in the forecast.



On Friday, a weak front moves through the area, bringing a few more clouds and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler as well. Mostly sunny and partly sunny skies are expected through the afternoon.

A few more clouds are expected Friday as a weak front moves through the area.

Temperatures Friday will be a few degrees cooler compared to Thursday, but still in the low 70s and above average.

Temperatures Friday will be a few degrees cooler compared to Thursday, but still in the low 70s and above average.

What's next:

High pressure will continue to build into the Pacific Northwest from Sunday into Monday, peaking with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

High pressure will build into the Pacific Northwest from Sunday into Monday, peaking with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Looking Ahead:

Sunshine and above-average temperatures will stick around through the extended forecast. Highs will drop back to the mid to low 70s by Tuesday, which will make for a sunny and nice rest of the week. No rain is in the forecast for the first week of May.

Sunshine and above average temperatures will stick around through the extended forecast.

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