Seattle weather heats up, record high on Sunday

The Brief Western Washington will see a steady warming trend this week, with temperatures reaching the low 70s by Thursday and potentially hitting a record-breaking 80 degrees by Sunday. Officials warn of life-threatening cold water shock for those visiting local lakes and rivers, as well as slightly elevated fire danger due to the warm, dry conditions. The unseasonably warm weather is expected to last through Monday before a more typical pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sun returns by mid-week.



We saw a mild and pleasant day across the region, with a mix of sunshine and occasional high, thin clouds filtering the sun at times. Temperatures remained comfortable, setting the stage for a gradual warming trend heading into the end of the week.

Seattle weather also supports outdoor dining with plenty of dry time and comfortable temperatures on sunny patios.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to climb steadily. By Thursday, highs are forecast to reach at least the low 70s in the Seattle area, with even warmer conditions in some surrounding communities.

Through Friday and Saturday, we expect periods of filtered sunshine as high-level clouds pass overhead, while temperatures hold in the low 70s.

Seattle weather stays dry and pleasant with gradual warming each day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs near 80 degrees in Seattle

A more noticeable warm-up arrives by Sunday, when highs are projected to reach around 80 degrees in Seattle, with some areas climbing even higher. This could mark the warmest day of 2026 so far and may approach or break daily temperature records.

With the first stretch of warmer weather, it’s important to keep water safety in mind. Lakes, rivers, creeks, and streams remain very cold this time of year, and sudden exposure can lead to cold water shock, which can be life-threatening. Wearing a life vest and limiting time in the water are strongly recommended.

Seattle weather brings a modest cooldown after Sunday as clouds increase. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warm conditions are expected to continue into Monday, with highs in the upper 70s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, a return to a more typical pattern is expected, featuring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine as marine air moves back in.

It’s also worth noting that fire danger may become slightly elevated during this warm and dry stretch, so please be cautious.

Seattle weather stays mostly dry with some high clouds before a slight cooldown and marine influence returns midweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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