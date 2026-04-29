Seattle weather: Sunshine and summer-like days ahead

The Brief High pressure will bring sunny, mild weather to Western Washington, with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 70s on Thursday. A weak front will briefly increase cloud cover and cool temperatures into the upper 60s on Friday before a significant warm-up begins over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s by Sunday, with some inland valleys potentially nearing the upper 80s before cooling slightly next Tuesday.



High pressure has rebuilt over the region, and that means we’re back to sunshine and mild temperatures in western Washington.

This afternoon and evening are shaping up nicely, with mostly clear skies. Winds are light out of the north, so it’s a great evening to get outside without much of a chill.

Lows will drop to the 40s early Wednesday morning in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Thursday turns even warmer. Highs will climb into the low 70s for most, with a few warmer pockets, like the Chehalis Valley, pushing toward the upper 70s. It’s not extreme heat, but it’s enough to register a minor HeatRisk, especially if you’re spending extended time outdoors.

A weak, dry front slides through late Thursday into Friday, bringing more high clouds and knocking temperatures down a few degrees. Friday will still be comfortable, just a bit more muted with highs dipping back into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Expect clearing skies and a noticeable warm-up as we head into Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 80s by Sunday, with some of the warmest inland valleys potentially nearing the upper 80s.

High pressure will settle in next weekend over the Pacific Northwest. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The warm pattern sticks around into Monday before easing slightly on Tuesday as onshore flow returns.

Sunshine and warm temperatures are ahead for the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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