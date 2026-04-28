Seattle weather: Warming up, more sunshine on Wednesday

The Brief Western Washington will transition to warmer, sunnier weather starting Wednesday, with high pressure pushing temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s by Thursday. A weak, dry front on Friday will briefly increase cloud cover and cool temperatures slightly before a stronger ridge builds for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to soar by Sunday and Monday, with offshore flow potentially pushing some areas close to 80 degrees.



After a cool start to the week, Western Washington will turn the corner to warmer and sunnier weather starting Wednesday.

Low clouds are hanging tough Tuesday evening with drizzle still possible. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s, but we will start to see some clearing early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s early Wednesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Starting Wednesday, high pressure begins to nudge back into Western Washington, and you’ll notice it pretty quickly. Clouds will thin out, sunshine will break through, and temperatures will respond. By Thursday, many spots will be enjoying highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds stay light for most areas, though a bit of a westerly push will continue through the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Later Thursday, a weak and dry front slides through, bringing some clouds back into the picture, but no rain to worry about.

Big picture view:

That front keeps things a bit cooler into Friday, with more clouds and temperatures dipping back into the mid-60s. Not a dramatic shift, just a small step back before a bigger leap forward.

High pressure will strengthen heading into the weekend. Temperatures will soar to 70 on Saturday. By Sunday, parts of Western Washington could be close to 80 degrees.

Seattle could hit 80 degrees for the first time this year next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Offshore flow and a strengthening ridge could keep temperatures around 80 into Monday before easing slightly back into the 70s by Tuesday.

One more cloudy and cool day in Seattle, and then much warmer and sunnier weather hits. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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