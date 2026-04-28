Seattle weather: Continued cloudy and cool on Tuesday

The Brief Cloudy, cool conditions continue Tuesday with spotty drizzle and highs in the upper 50s. Onshore winds are bringing marine air, keeping temperatures below normal across the region. Warmer, sunnier weather returns midweek, with some areas nearing 80 degrees by the weekend.



The strong onshore flow push continues into Tuesday with continued cloudy skies. The chance for some spotty drizzle continues too, as moisture increases some with the westerly winds off the Pacific.

Onshore flow remains strong on Tuesday with skies staying cloudy.

What's next:

Afternoon highs will remain cool with onshore winds pushing in cooler, marine air, many spots only warming into the upper 50s.

Another cool day with highs in the upper 50 to near 60 degrees.

Sunshine and warmth are keeping tree pollen counts high for the next few days. If you are spending time outside doing some yard work, be sure to stock up on allergy relief and even shower to help wash it out of your hair before heading to sleep.

Sunnier skies, and mild temperatures are keeping tree pollen counts high.

Looking Ahead:

Sunnier skies will return by Wednesday with even warmer temperatures ahead by the weekend. Some spots are likely to see the first 80 degree days this season.

Sunnier skies by mid-week with highs nearing 80 degrees by the weekend. (FOX13 Seattle)

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