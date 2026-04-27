Seattle weather: Cooler, cloudier start to the week

The Brief Western Washington will remain cloudy and cool through Tuesday, with highs in the mid-50s to lower 60s as a marine layer persists across the region. Conditions will shift midweek as a ridge moves overhead, bringing sunshine and a warming trend with temperatures rising into the 70s by Thursday. An offshore pattern developing by the weekend could push temperatures even higher, with Sunday potentially reaching the mid-to-upper 70s in some areas.



A stubborn onshore flow paired with a ridge parked along the British Columbia coast is keeping Western Washington in a mostly cloudy, cool pattern to start the week.

Expect clouds to hang tough tonight and into Tuesday morning as that marine layer pushes inland once again. While we may see a few breaks later in the day, especially away from the coast, a full clear-out looks unlikely.

Tuesday morning will be cloudy and mild in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will stay on the cool side on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Morning lows dip into the 40s, so it’s still a light jacket kind of start.

A thick marine layer will impact Western Washington Tuesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The pattern finally shifts midweek as an upper-level ridge moves overhead. High temperatures will rise to the mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday look nice and mild, with highs in the 70s on Thursday and upper 60s on Friday, but the bigger story is the weekend.

Forecast models suggest a developing offshore pattern that could bring warmer, drier air into the region. By Sunday, temperatures could reach the mid 70s, and even push toward the upper 70s in some spots.

After a couple of cooler cloudy days in Seattle, Wednesday through the weekend looks warm and sunny. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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