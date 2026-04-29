Seattle weather: Sunnier and warmer Wednesday

The Brief Clearing skies bring patchy fog Wednesday morning, followed by sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will reach near 70 degrees inland, with cooler conditions along the coast and North Sound. A warming trend continues, with some areas expected to approach 80 degrees by Sunday and Monday.



The marine layer began clearing Tuesday evening with skies clearing out overnight. The clearer skies will lead to some patchy fog Wednesday morning with sunnier skies by late morning.

The ridge of high pressure will return sunshine and warmth to the region.

After a couple of cloudy, cool days, afternoon highs on Wednesday will finally begin to warm up once again. Many spots will be nearing 70 degrees, especially to the south. Coastal spots and areas in the North Sound will be a little cooler with highs closer to the low 60s.

Sunnier skies will warm temperatures to the upper 60s on Wednesday.

What's next:

We are tracking the warmest temperatures so far this year to arrive this weekend and early next week. With many spots flirting with the 80s, these warmer temperatures are closer to when we expect to see them. On average, our first 80 degree day usually arrives around May 16.

Seattle could hit 80 degrees for the first time this year next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Our warming trend kicks in beginning Wednesday with mainly sunny skies forecast this week. The warmest days will be Sunday and Monday with highs around 80 degrees.

Clouds clearing out and a warming trend kicks in beginning Wednesday.

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