Short-lived 70 degree weather in late September in Seattle

People in Seattle will be treated to warm sunshine and highs in the 70s on Monday. However, this warmth will be short-lived. Temperatures for the rest of this week will range in the 60s.

Seattle will only experience one day in the 70s this week - that will be on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The average high for today at Sea-Tac Airport is 72. A few communities woke up to fog, but increasing sunshine is forecast for the rest of the day.

Highs will cool to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattl)

Cooler and cloudier weather returns to Seattle on Tuesday. Showers are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, but most of the damp weather will be focused west of Seattle along the Olympic Peninsula and Southwest Interior.

Rain could make a comeback in Seattle Tuesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier weather takes hold on Wednesday. Thursday will be lovely with morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine.

Highs in Seattle will reach either side of 70 degrees Monday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday will be primarily dry. There's a small chance for showers sometime on Saturday afternoon to Sunday, but there's low confidence about what to expect because the weather models aren't aligning. Stick with us as we watch this part of the forecast closely!

Temperatures drop to the 60s beginning Tuesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For some context and perspective: Sea-Tac Airport averages 15 days with temperatures of at least 70 degrees in September. We're running behind this year. We've only had nine such days. Next week, there may be a couple afternoons in the low 70s.

Sea-Tac Airport averages 15 days in September with temperatures that are at least 70 degrees. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

