Seattle Weather: Frosty start Friday, afternoon sunshine

The Brief Friday morning begins with freezing fog and frost, giving way to a sunny afternoon with temperatures reaching the low 40s. Dry conditions and below-average highs will persist through early next week, providing clear but chilly weather for Sunday's Seahawks game. Milder temperatures are expected to return by mid-week, though this shift will also bring the next chance for rain showers.



Friday morning will start with patchy freezing fog and frost after another cold night. Plenty of sunshine into the afternoon with more dry skies into early next week.

Highs for the next several days will be below average, with highs usually in the upper 40s. Milder temperatures return in the middle of next week, but then showers return as well.

Another round of low clouds and fog Friday morning, with better clearing into the afternoon. Skies will also clear better for central and eastern Washington.

Temperatures Friday will be slightly cooler, reaching the mid to low 40s. Sunshine will be present through sunset at 4:57pm.

The forecast for the Seahawks game on Sunday is looking great! Plenty of sunshine, but chilly temperatures. Bundle up!

High pressure remains into early next week, continuing our dry streak and no mountain snow. The next chance of light rain returns Wednesday into Thursday.

