Seattle weather: Heat advisory through midweek

Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s across the greater Seattle area on Father’s Day and the summer solstice. Some communities started with partly sunny skies before sunshine became more widespread through the afternoon.

A significant warming trend will begin Monday as high pressure strengthens and shifts slightly east. That setup will allow temperatures to soar into the mid to upper 80s across much of western Washington, with a heat advisory in effect for portions of the region through the early to middle part of the week.

Seattle weather may create a moderate risk for heat-related illness, especially for vulnerable groups. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When will heat peak in western Washington?

The hottest weather of the stretch is expected Tuesday. Seattle could tie or break its daily temperature record with afternoon highs near 92 degrees. A widespread moderate risk for heat-related illness is expected during the warm wave, with isolated areas reaching a major heat-risk category, especially for those without access to cooling or who spend extended periods outdoors.

Seattle weather peaks Tuesday and Wednesday with widespread upper 80s and isolated low 90s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The heat will linger into Wednesday with many locations remaining in the upper 80s, while some of the traditionally warmer spots climb into the low 90s. In addition to the heat, dry conditions and low humidity will increase fire danger across parts of Western and Eastern Washington.

Seattle weather cools sharply late week with clouds and occasional shower chances returning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Relief arrives Thursday as high pressure weakens and shifts away from the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 70s with a return to more seasonable conditions.

What's next:

By Friday and Saturday, a cooler weather pattern takes hold. Expect increased cloud cover and occasional shower chances as temperatures continue trending below the midweek heat.

Weather impacts may include elevated fire danger as Seattle exceeds 90 degrees on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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