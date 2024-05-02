Seattle Weather: Mild day with increasing clouds, later showers Friday

Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures today, finally above average after a cooler week. Highs topped out in the upper 50s.

TODAY HIGH TEMPS

Tonight, we will see temperatures a few degrees warmer than the last several nights along with plenty of clear skies. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Regional Overnight Lows

A sunny and clear start to the day Friday with only a few clouds. High clouds will start to increase into the afternoon as rain slowly moves in along the coast.

Showers will move in along the coast and just west of I-5 by around 5pm, slowly making their way further inland by later into the evening.

Highs will still be warm and above average around the Puget Sound. A little cooler along the coast with the rain moving in for the afternoon. Highs will be above average in the mid 60s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

The weekend will be cool and wet, with more showers continuing into early next week. Skies will slowly clear and warm up by the middle of the week.