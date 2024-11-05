Morning clouds, better afternoon clearing south of Seattle Wednesday

We saw some early clouds and morning snowfall in the mountains, with isolated afternoon convergence zone showers. Temperatures were right around seasonal average today, with highs in the mid to low 50s.

Tonight we will see some clearing, but then skies will quickly fill in with low level clouds and fog. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Looking at Wednesday's forecast, clouds and fog will be around to start the day with better clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures will still be below average by a few degrees.

Clouds will linger a little longer for areas north of Seattle in the afternoon. Skies will continue to clear into the overnight hours, making for cooler temperatures into Thursday morning.

High pressure will slowly build starting Wednesday, making for slowly warming temperatures and more sunshine through Thursday. Highs will be very similar on Wednesday, peaking in the low to mid 50s.

Skies will remain sunny and dry through Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures through the end of the week. Showers return by Friday evening and that continues into the weekend with more lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy winds at times.

