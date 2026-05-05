Seattle weather: Morning clouds to sun Tuesday, highs in the mid 70s

The Brief Morning clouds from a marine push Tuesday will clear by afternoon, with warm, above-average temperatures across the region. Highs will reach the 70s around Puget Sound, 60s on the coast, and 80s in central Washington. Warm, dry weather continues through Thursday; a weak front Friday brings cooler temps and more clouds before a weekend rebound.



A marine push Tuesday morning will bring in clouds to start the day, but they will clear into the afternoon.

A marine push Tuesday morning with bring in clouds to start the day, but they will clear into the afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Temperatures Tuesday will still be well above average, but because of the increased onshore flow, a few degrees cooler than Monday. Highs will reach the mid to low 70s for the Puget Sound, low 60s along the coast and 80s for central Washington.

Temperatures Tuesday will still be well above average, but because of the increased onshore flow, a few degrees cooler than Monday.

The temperatures for the next week will remain above seasonal average for early May. Record highs were set Sunday, which is not likely going to happen again this week, but it will still be very nice and warm.

The temperatures for the next week will remain above seasonal average for early May.

Looking Ahead:

High pressure remains the main influence this week through Thursday, keeping skies sunny and dry. A weak front Friday will drop highs into the mid 60s and bring more clouds. We will start to rebound again this weekend into next week.

High pressure remains the main influence this week through Thursday, keeping skies sunny and dry.

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