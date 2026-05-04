Seattle weather: A few morning clouds Tuesday

The Brief Western Washington will experience mostly clear evening skies tonight followed by morning clouds and patchy drizzle on Tuesday, eventually clearing for a sunny afternoon. High temperatures will remain mild, reaching the mid-to-upper 70s on Tuesday before a brief dip into the 60s later in the week. The region's dry weather pattern is expected to continue through the week, with temperatures warming up just in time for Mother's Day.



A pleasant evening around the region tonight. Skies will be mainly clear in the evening with more clouds overnight. Lows around the region will drop into the low 50s.

Skies remain mainly clear with comfortable lows tonight in the low 50s.

Onshore flow will increase overnight and early Tuesday morning. While some morning clouds and patchy drizzle may start the morning, skies will clear by the afternoon with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Onshore flow will increase clouds early Tuesday. More sunshine by afternoon.

What's next:

Another beautiful day with afternoon sunshine. Our highs will be a few degrees cooler, but still mild warming into the mid to upper 70s.

Another mainly sunny and mild day on Tuesday. (FOX13 Seattle)

The dry stretch of weather will continue into the week. Highs will dip into the 60s briefly on Friday, but warm in time for Mother's Day.

It will be mild this week in Seattle with a mix of clouds and sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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