Seattle weather: Morning dense fog, afternoon sun and clouds Wednesday

The Brief Tuesday afternoon saw sunbreaks after morning sprinkles, with dense fog expected overnight as temperatures drop to freezing. A Wind Advisory is in effect Wednesday for the Cascade foothills in central King County, with gusts expected from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. A weak system will pass through late Wednesday, clearing by Thursday; showers return over the weekend with cooler temperatures next week.



We saw some nice sunbreaks Tuesday afternoon after a few morning sprinkles. Skies will continue to clear overnight, leading to areas of dense fog.

Overnight lows are going to drop to around freezing in the south sound with areas of dense fog.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for the Cascade foothills in central King County for gusty easterly winds from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

We will see a weak system pass through western Washington late Wednesday into early Thursday, but it will fall apart as it approaches the Puget Sound. Skies will clear out through Thursday with more sunbreaks.

Skies will remain mostly dry through Friday evening, before our next round of showers returns through the weekend. It will be cooler with more rain to start next week.

