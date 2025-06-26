Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy, highs in the 60s and a few showers Friday
SEATTLE - Showers returned Thursday for western Washington, bringing only the second day of measurable rainfall to Seattle this month.
Temperatures have been cooler, only reaching the low to mid 60s. It was 5 to 10 degrees cooler this afternoon compared to Wednesday.
Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 50s again with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible around, mainly along the coast and northwest interior.
Skies will be cloudy again on Friday as another round of clouds and light showers move through Western Washington. Most of the rain will be along the coast and north sound.
Temperatures remain below average to end the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and will slowly dry out as we get closer to Saturday.
High pressure will start to build for the weekend with more sunshine and warming temperatures. Temperatures will peak on Monday with highs in the mid to low 80s.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.
