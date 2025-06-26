“Juneuary" weather in Seattle for Thursday and Friday

The Brief Seattle will experience classic June gloom with mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain through Friday. Temperatures will be cooler than average, in the mid to upper 60s, with dry conditions expected by Friday evening. The weekend promises sunny weather, with highs reaching the 80s, potentially causing discomfort for those without air-conditioning.



We’re tracking classic June gloom weather in Seattle for Thursday and Friday. Light scattered rain is a possibility from this afternoon to Friday. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast.

Highs today and tomorrow will sag below the average, ranging in the mid to upper 60s around the region. Be prepared for damp roads later this afternoon.

Cloudy skies with occasional showers and coolish weather are forecast in Seattle on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Beyond an isolated convergence zone early Friday, tomorrow will be mostly dry with a few sprinkles. Friday evening will likely be absolutely dry.

Cooler-than-average weather is predicted in Seattle today and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mother Nature is serving up beautiful weather for this upcoming weekend. Morning clouds on Saturday will give way to afternoon sunshine. Stunning sunshine will be on repeat between Sunday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will heat up in a decent way for several days with highs rising to the 80s. Unfortunately, sleeping could be uncomfortable for those without air-conditioning. Temperatures drop back to a more manageable range on Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures warm to the 80s between Sunday and Tuesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

