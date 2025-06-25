Seattle weather: Cooler day again Thursday, few evening showers

The Brief Western Washington experienced cooler temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, with clouds and light sprinkles. Thursday will be even cooler, with highs in the mid to low 60s and increased showers during the evening commute. Conditions will improve by the weekend, with clearing skies and temperatures rising to the low 80s early next week.



Temperatures were almost 10 degrees cooler this afternoon compared to yesterday. It will be several degrees cooler again Thursday.

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with mild overnight temperatures. A few spotty sprinkles can't be ruled out, but no major rainfall.

Thursday will be cloudy and cooler with highs only in the mid to low 60s. Winds might be a little breezy at times as onshore flow continues. Showers will increase for the evening commute.

A more organized round of showers will move in for the evening commute. This will be the most rain for the event, with up to a quarter inch of rain for the heaviest amounts.

Clouds and a few sprinkles will linger into Friday, but skies will clear out and warm up for the weekend. High pressure builds again by Saturday, increasing the temperatures early next week back into the low 80s.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

