Seattle weather: Light showers Wednesday and Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday will be cloudier and cooler in Western Washington, but a much warmer weekend lies ahead.

Wednesday is starting off with overcast skies. Clouds will hang on most of the day with a chance of sprinkles in the mix. High temperatures will drop about 10 degrees from Tuesday's highs.

It will be cooler and cloudier with sprinkles in Western Washington on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The next round of rain will arrive on Thursday afternoon as a shortwave moves through Western Washington. This will be the best chance for rain over the next week. Thursday will also be the coolest day of the next week, with highs only reaching the mid 60s. A Puget Sound Convergence Zone could bring showers through Friday morning around Snohomish County.

Light showers are expected Thursday afternoon in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest in time for the weekend. Sunshine returns on Saturday with high temperatures into the mid 70s. Temps will rise to the 80s on Sunday and Monday.

After a few showers Wednesday and Thursday, sunshine returns to Western Washington this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Brian MacMillan and Abby Acone.

