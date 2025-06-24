Seattle weather: Clouds and cooler Wednesday, few sprinkles possible

The Brief Western Washington enjoyed warm temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, with increasing high clouds. Moderate air quality reported due to a mix of high clouds and smoke from Canada; no major issues expected. Cooler, cloudy weather with spotty sprinkles is forecast for Wednesday, clearing by the weekend with highs returning to the 80s.



High clouds have continued to stream in Tuesday evening, but no major moisture with these clouds. A few sprinkles are possible as the clouds continue to increase through Wednesday.

Skies have been a little hazy this afternoon along with the warm temperatures. There is a mix of good and moderate air quality around the state today. Moderate air was reported this evening, a bit of a high cloud and smoke aloft mix from Canada. No major air quality issues are expected.

Clouds will continue to increase with mild temperatures overnight. Lows in the mid to low 50s by Wednesday morning.

What's next:

It will be a cloudy day Wednesday with cooler temperatures, highs in the upper 60s with a few spotty sprinkles.

Skies will remain cloudy and cooler Thursday and into Friday, but will clear out for the weekend. High pressure will start to build Saturday into early next week, warming temperatures back to the 80s.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

