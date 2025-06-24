Seattle weather: 80 degree warmth by Sunday

The Brief Tuesday remains steady ahead of a slight cool down coming in on Wednesday. Warmer temperatures will again make their way into our area in time for Seattle Pride weekend celebrations. We are tracking light, scattered rain conditions over the next two days.



We're tracking mild and beautiful weather today. Cooler weather returns on Wednesday. The 80s will make a comeback on Sunday.

Cooler and cloudier weather is on the way for Seattle on Wednesday and Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs on Tuesday afternoon will reach the mid 70s to the low 80s around Puget Sound. Highs for the coast will land in the 60s. While the coastal beaches will experience mostly cloudy skies, there will be filtered sunshine elsewhere in western Washington. You can plan on mid to high-level clouds today. There's a very light haze in our atmosphere from Canadian wildfires, but air quality this morning was good to moderate.

Highs will rise to the upper 70s to the low 80s across the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow and Thursday, there might be a few sprinkles at times. However, most backyards will be dry. You can expect predominately cloudy skies as well.



Friday, highs warm to almost 70 degrees. On Saturday, the clouds clear as highs boost to the mid 70s. The 80s develop in Seattle on Sunday and Monday. The weather will hold up beautifully for pride celebrations in the area this weekend!

Sprinkles are possible on Wednesday and Thursday in Seattle with mostly cloudy weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care, and thanks so much for choosing FOX 13,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle police release video of shootout between officers, DV suspect in Washington Park

WA's first In-N-Out close to opening in Ridgefield

Police warning as bear spotted near homes in Renton

Man shot, killed by Pierce County deputies in Parkland

Woman found dead on Ketron Island as suspect drives off ferry dock

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.