Seattle weather: Mostly sunny Thursday, highs in the 70s

The Brief Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Thursday, with most Western Washington communities reaching the low to mid 70s. A significant warm-up arrives this weekend, with highs climbing into the 80s and potentially reaching the low 90s in Seattle by Monday. Hot, dry weather will increase fire danger early next week before cooler temperatures and more clouds return Wednesday.



A few morning clouds to start Thursday, but plenty of sunshine is expected with warmer afternoon temperatures.

A few morning clouds to start Thursday, but plenty of sunshine expected.

What's next:

With light onshore flow, temperatures Thursday will stay in the low to mid 70s before warming up this weekend. Highs along the coast and in the north interior will stay in the 60s. Highs in Wenatchee will warm back into the 80s.

With light onshore flow, temperatures Thursday will stay in the low to mid 70s before warming up this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will increase into the upper 70s to 80s for the weekend and high pressure builds and offshore flow increases. We could see a new record high in Seattle on Monday, reaching the low 90s.

Temperatures will increase into the upper 70s to 80s for the weekend and high pressure builds and offshore flow increases. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Hot, dry and sunny skies will stick around this weekend and into early next week. Fire danger will increase as we get into early next week, so we will be watching for elevated fire risks. Onshore flow returns Wednesday, cooling highs back to the mid 70s with a few more clouds.

Hot, dry and sunny skies will stick around this weekend and into early next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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