Seattle weather: Temperatures heat up dramatically this weekend

The Brief Following a brief period of morning rain, the Pacific Northwest is entering a prolonged dry stretch under a strengthening ridge of high pressure. According to Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team, a developing thermal trough is expected to push temperatures into the mid-80s on Sunday and up to a potentially record-breaking 92 degrees on Monday. Due to the intense heat and dry conditions, the weather team warns that fire danger will increase significantly from Sunday through Tuesday, urging residents to stay hydrated and avoid activities that could accidentally trigger a fire.



After a few soggy pockets early this morning, conditions dried out as expected by midday. Morning clouds gradually gave way to afternoon sunshine, and temperatures climbed into the mid-60s across much of the region.

The forecast will remain dry through the entire seven-day outlook and potentially beyond. A prolonged stretch of sunshine and warming temperatures will settle in as high pressure strengthens over the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle weather could challenge record temperatures Sunday and Monday while weather conditions remain dry. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will return to the 70s Thursday through Saturday under mostly sunny skies, providing ideal conditions for outdoor activities and a taste of early summer. The warming trend will continue into the second half of the weekend as a strengthening ridge of high pressure combines with a developing thermal trough.

A thermal trough is essentially a corridor of hot, dry air that develops west of the Cascades and helps boost temperatures significantly. As this feature strengthens, highs will surge into the mid-80s Sunday before climbing to around 92 degrees Monday.

Seattle weather could climb into the 80s Sunday and near 90 Monday while weather patterns increase fire danger. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If Seattle reaches 92 degrees Monday, it would establish a new daily record high. Temperatures will ease slightly Tuesday, but highs will still remain well above average in the mid-80s.

The biggest concern will be the combination of heat and increasingly dry conditions. Anyone spending extended time outdoors should stay hydrated, seek cooler indoor environments when possible, and take frequent breaks during the hottest part of the day.

Seattle weather may hit that milestone weeks early Monday if the current forecast verifies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fire danger will also increase significantly Sunday through Tuesday, with the highest concern expected Monday. Even small sparks can spread quickly during periods of hot, dry weather, making it especially important to avoid activities that could accidentally start a fire.

Seattle weather could reach record territory Monday as temperatures surge into the lower 90s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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