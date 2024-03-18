Seattle Weather: One more sunny day on Tuesday, rain returns Wednesday

High temperatures on Monday have been warm and above average again, topping out in the 60s! We have seen plenty of blue skies today as well.

Skies will be clear and dry tonight with areas of increasing fog. Winds will be calm and temperatures will be mild.

Overnight lows will again be on the mild side, dropping into the low to mid 40s.

High pressure will remain over the region through Tuesday, which will make for the last day of sunshine and above-average temperatures. We will start to see our next approaching low by Wednesday, increasing clouds and the chance of showers.

Morning fog will be around Tuesday morning again with calm winds. Clouds will clear and sunshine will once again be the story with the warm temperatures.

Enjoy the 60s on Tuesday-- highs will slowly cool down from here. Highs will still be about 10 degrees above the seasonal average.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday with a chance of showers by Wednesday evening. The chance of showers and milder temperatures remain in the forecast through the weekend. A few more inches of mountain snow are possible.