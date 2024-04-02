Seattle Weather: Rain returns Wednesday

What a beautiful day around Western Washington! We saw a mix of sun and clouds with breezy, mild temperatures. Many spots warmed into the upper 60's, with few spots even making into the low 70's.

The clouds hung around the coast most of the day, so it was much cooler there.

Rain is on our doorstep. A front will push through this evening and overnight, spreading rain inland. Some pockets of moderate to heavier rain are possible. Light mountain snow is also forecast. We are expected to see about 2-5" over the next day.

In the lowlands, a convergence zone will set up in Snohomish County for most of Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will range between about .10" to .75".

In the wake of the cold front, temperatures will drop almost 20 degrees from where they topped out today. The next several days will be cooler than average, with a slight warm up by early next week.

An unsettled week ahead with a mix of sun and clouds with periods of rain during the next few days.

Drier weather with warmer temperatures by early next week. Monday will be the big Solar Eclipse in the U.S. with Western Washington getting a partial view. Skies look to be partly cloudy, so we should be in good shape to see the 20% coverage.