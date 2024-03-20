Seattle weather: Scattered showers & 50s on Thursday

The clouds and cooler temperatures have returned to the Pacific Northwest after a beautiful warm stretch of weather. Highs today topped out in the low 50s with plenty of cloud cover.

The next upper level low pressure system is slowly moving into the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it cooler temperatures and scattered showers.

Showers will return later this evening for the I-5 corridor with more rain overnight. Onshore flow will continue into Thursday.

Overnight temperatures will be relatively mid, in the mid to low 40s. Light rain will be widespread.

Scattered showers, clouds and sunbreaks will be the story Thursday. It will not be a wash out of a day, but be ready for passing showers.

Rain will continue through the evening hours, with a little more widespread rain by the evening commute.

Scattered showers and cooler temperatures will be around through the weekend. Highs will be around average with a few light snow showers in the mountains.