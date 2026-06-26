Seattle weather: Showers continue Friday, Saturday

The Brief Friday evening brings lingering showers, a slight chance of a thunderstorm north of Seattle, and temperatures in the low 60s for the Egypt vs. Iran World Cup match. Saturday will remain cool with a mix of clouds and scattered showers that will diminish by evening, while Sunday will be the driest day of the weekend with partial sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The region's current cool pattern contrasts sharply with a record-shattering heatwave exactly five years ago, which caused hundreds of deaths and brought temperatures of 108° to Seattle and 116° to Portland.



The weekend in Seattle won't be a washout, but you'll want to keep a light jacket handy and be prepared for a few passing showers.

Friday evening will remain somewhat unsettled as cool air continues to move in behind today's weather system. A few showers will linger into the evening, and with the cooler air aloft, there's even a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

The best opportunity for a rumble of thunder will be where a Puget Sound convergence zone develops, mainly north of Seattle near Everett. Many areas will remain mainly dry this evening.

On and off rain showers are in the forecast Friday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Spotty rain for Egypt vs. Iran game in Seattle

If you are heading to Friday night’s World Cup match in Seattle as Egypt takes on Iran, expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with the chance of a quick-hitting shower. Temperatures will be in the low 60s at kickoff.

It will be cooler with mostly cloudy skies for Friday's World Cup match in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday stays on the cool side with temperatures running several degrees below average for late June. Expect a mix of clouds and occasional showers through much of the day, although the rain will become more scattered as the afternoon progresses. By Saturday evening, most of the lingering showers should be confined to the Southwest Interior and the Cascade foothills and mountains, allowing many lowland communities to dry out.

Scattered showers are in the forecast Saturday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Weather clears up slightly to end the weekend

Sunday brings the nicest weather of the weekend. Most of Western Washington should stay dry as the storm system finally shifts east. While sunshine will make a few appearances, don't expect a dramatic warm-up. Marine air will continue to flow inland, keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy at times and temperatures comfortably cool.

Looking ahead, the overall weather pattern remains stuck in a cooler-than-normal groove, although most of next week looks dry.

Showers return Friday and Saturday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Remember this? Five years ago, Seattle started its hottest three-day stretch on record, shattering all-time records. The heat wave contributed to hundreds of deaths across the Pacific Northwest. Seattle hit 108° on June 28, shattering the old all-time high temperature record. Portland hit 116° on the same day.

Five years ago, Seattle started its hottest three day stretch on record, shattering all-time records. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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